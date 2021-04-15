Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class Gets First Rendering, Will Debut in 2023

5 2022 Mercedes-AMG S 63 Gets Accurately Rendered, Looks Large and in Charge

You can expect the new model to have the latest computer gadgets, big screens, a high level of driving autonomy, and active safety. But in other regards, it might not be as exciting. Most engines will be downsized hybrids, great for fuel economy, but less so if you're after a thumping V8 experience. The E-Class is one of the most important German cars, offering real, cutting-edge luxury, sometimes even ahead of the S-Class flagship. The E63 model fromhas also been a top performance sedan. So is there really room for improvement?Well, a new E-Class came out late in 2020. This is essentially an advanced facelift that still manages to look different from its predecessor and packs all the goodies you find in the S-Class, including interior features and engines, but not the cascading infotainment screen.Daimler is putting many of its eggs in thebasket, as proven by the impressive EQS model that came out earlier today. Shareholders are probably happy about that, but the E-Class is being kept in the fold.An EQE electric saloon is semi-official and should come out in 2022. One year after that, the all-new E-Class will be introduced, at least according to the Russian website Kolesa , who also published this interesting rendering.Nobody has seen this new generation yet, which should be codenamed the W214. So the point of the rendering is to get people talking. Mercedes is making more and more of its cars look the same, but the proposed 2023 E-Class is not identical to its current cousins.Much narrower headlights are being suggested, which immediately make the car look modern. Everybody with the W213 will be jealous of the new car comes out looking like this. But there's not a lot of E-Class buyers left, as only about 70,000 of them purchased one last year.Sedans, in general, have been on the decline, and the EV market is undoubtedly going full-electric. But Mercedes has sales targets and union contracts, so there must be another E-Class, at least available as a sedan and wagon.You can expect the new model to have the latest computer gadgets, big screens, a high level of driving autonomy, and active safety. But in other regards, it might not be as exciting. Most engines will be downsized hybrids, great for fuel economy, but less so if you're after a thumping V8 experience.