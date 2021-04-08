The Future Is Here: UPS Buys eVTOLs for Delivery Operations

More on this:

1 Subaru Designs a Flying Motorcycle with Wings and Everything

2 This Is the First Tactical UAV Taking off Automatically From a Ship

3 Kalashnikov Launches Unmanned Aircraft That Can Fly and Land Anywhere

4 The Future Is Here: Florida Will Have Over 10 Vertiports for Passengers

5 V-BAT 128 Is an Upgraded VTOL Built with the U.S. Army in Mind