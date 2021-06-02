Halo Announces Order of 200 Flying Taxis to Be Operated in U.S. and U.K.

Flying taxis are getting closer to become a reality. Think of it as Uber or Lyft, but up in the sky, above our heads. While this thought might sound like an idea that belongs in the far future, it’s actually a possibility that urban mobility could be implemented faster than we imagined.
In a recent announcement, U.K.-based helicopter provider Halo is focusing on developing Urban Air Mobility (UAM) products and services for the U.S. and the U.K. The company placed an order of 200 electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles (eVTOLs), planning to start zero-emissions operations in New York and London.
To deliver the aircraft, Halo teamed up with Eve, Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer's first spin-off that is addressing eVTOLs and infrastructure for the UAM sector. The company has previously collaborated with the U.K. government on airspace management and aviation rules in order to address the legislative and operational difficulties that would allow eVTOL operations to begin in London.
Before being chosen as Halo's launch partner, about a dozen Eve eVTOL designs were evaluated. The next step for both companies is to work things out with U.K. Civil Aviation Authority and U.S. regulators in order to advance their plan of urban air mobility services.
According to Halo, 100 vehicles will be used for operations in the U.S., and 100 will operate in the U.K. Delivery for the first aircraft is expected to take place in 2026, and no price has been disclosed for the products yet.
Until we’re going to see the eVTOLs buzzing above our heads, Eve and Halo will collaborate on the development of the Eve Urban Air Traffic Management system, as well as the fleet and products that Eve offers for UAM operations.
This vertical lift service can be challenging to put into practice, especially when the infrastructure for air taxis is not fully established. We are yet to see if the companies will succeed in turning the dream of flying cars into a reality.
To deliver the aircraft, Halo teamed up with Eve, Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer's first spin-off that is addressing eVTOLs and infrastructure for the UAM sector. The company has previously collaborated with the U.K. government on airspace management and aviation rules in order to address the legislative and operational difficulties that would allow eVTOL operations to begin in London.
Before being chosen as Halo's launch partner, about a dozen Eve eVTOL designs were evaluated. The next step for both companies is to work things out with U.K. Civil Aviation Authority and U.S. regulators in order to advance their plan of urban air mobility services.
According to Halo, 100 vehicles will be used for operations in the U.S., and 100 will operate in the U.K. Delivery for the first aircraft is expected to take place in 2026, and no price has been disclosed for the products yet.
Until we’re going to see the eVTOLs buzzing above our heads, Eve and Halo will collaborate on the development of the Eve Urban Air Traffic Management system, as well as the fleet and products that Eve offers for UAM operations.
This vertical lift service can be challenging to put into practice, especially when the infrastructure for air taxis is not fully established. We are yet to see if the companies will succeed in turning the dream of flying cars into a reality.