Aeros e-VTOL Project Explores a Hybrid Air and Sea Design for Personal Taxis

One concept that I personally feel needs some attention because of its level of versatility is the Aeros from Lee Rosario, a conceptual designer from Orlando, Florida. If you look at Mr. Rosario’s webpage, you’ll meet designs that range from architecture to Formula 1 cars, blimps, motorcycles, drones, rovers, and air taxis like the Aeros.
The Aeros is an air taxi that is a bit different from other designs you may have seen. That's because, unlike other renderings that float around the WWW, this one has been given a decent amount of thought and does include some technological ideas.
That is one of the beautiful things about renderings and concepts such as these; they sometimes capture a future that society is aiming for, and one that sometimes becomes a reality.
vehicle off the ground or landing pad.
Once in the air, part two of the propulsion system kicks in. At the rear of the taxi, the designer states that there's a Rolls Royce Hybrid Electric Jet powerplant that releases a jet exhaust. Basically, you’ll be riding around on a jet powered e-VTOL, and as far as I'm aware, Rolls Royce isn’t officially in on the action.
Since the rear controls thrust, the rotor is meant to control lift, but what about lateral movements and fine adjustments? As odd as what I'm about to tell you may sound, there’s a method to the designer’s madness.
Now, for the most important feature of the Aeros: it’s amphibious! That’s right. Unlike other air taxi designs available on the market and currently being researched, as far as I'm aware, this one is just as comfortable in local waters as it is soaring through the skies.
Let’s say you’re island hopping in the Maldives. No longer will your trip be limited due to the lack of a landing surface. Even more, the Aeros doesn’t just land on water but can also operate in depths up to 20 feet (6.1 meters). The cockpit is pressurized to ensure this ability is carried out safely.
Sure, it’s not so simple, but water could very well be used if the engine includes some secondary function that uses water as a jet stream. I believe jet skis function on a similar principle to the one I'm describing.
As for you, the passenger, you’ll be sitting in a cabin that offers no view of an outside world except via a “sophisticated” environmental camera that projects your surroundings inside the cabin via a curved plasma display. No, wait, where’s my popcorn!?
Sure, it may seem like a long shot, but think about it for a minute. It’s only a matter of time before somebody takes an e-VTOL and straps a jet engine to it. Then it’s only a matter of time before another lab-crazed designer creates a system that allows for amphibious abilities. Won’t be long now.
The Aeros is an air taxi that is a bit different from other designs you may have seen. That's because, unlike other renderings that float around the WWW, this one has been given a decent amount of thought and does include some technological ideas.
That is one of the beautiful things about renderings and concepts such as these; they sometimes capture a future that society is aiming for, and one that sometimes becomes a reality.
vehicle off the ground or landing pad.
Once in the air, part two of the propulsion system kicks in. At the rear of the taxi, the designer states that there's a Rolls Royce Hybrid Electric Jet powerplant that releases a jet exhaust. Basically, you’ll be riding around on a jet powered e-VTOL, and as far as I'm aware, Rolls Royce isn’t officially in on the action.
Since the rear controls thrust, the rotor is meant to control lift, but what about lateral movements and fine adjustments? As odd as what I'm about to tell you may sound, there’s a method to the designer’s madness.
Now, for the most important feature of the Aeros: it’s amphibious! That’s right. Unlike other air taxi designs available on the market and currently being researched, as far as I'm aware, this one is just as comfortable in local waters as it is soaring through the skies.
Let’s say you’re island hopping in the Maldives. No longer will your trip be limited due to the lack of a landing surface. Even more, the Aeros doesn’t just land on water but can also operate in depths up to 20 feet (6.1 meters). The cockpit is pressurized to ensure this ability is carried out safely.
Sure, it’s not so simple, but water could very well be used if the engine includes some secondary function that uses water as a jet stream. I believe jet skis function on a similar principle to the one I'm describing.
As for you, the passenger, you’ll be sitting in a cabin that offers no view of an outside world except via a “sophisticated” environmental camera that projects your surroundings inside the cabin via a curved plasma display. No, wait, where’s my popcorn!?
Sure, it may seem like a long shot, but think about it for a minute. It’s only a matter of time before somebody takes an e-VTOL and straps a jet engine to it. Then it’s only a matter of time before another lab-crazed designer creates a system that allows for amphibious abilities. Won’t be long now.