Boeing and Alaska Airlines to Test Over 20 Eco-Friendly Technologies This Summer

Boeing and Alaska Airlines teamed up to test over 20 new sustainable technologies in flights that will take off this summer. Called the Boeing ecoDemonstrator program, the project includes testing a new fire-extinguishing agent that promises to have a lower impact on the ozone layer, implementing recycled materials into the cabin sidewalls and more.
Boeing's ecoDemonstrator program is a flight test research program that has used several specially modified aircraft to develop and test aviation technology meant to increase fuel economy, reduce noise, and lessen the ecological imprint of airliners. Since 2012, over 200 technologies have been tested in the air.
In five months from now, Boeing and Alaska will work together using an Alaska Airlines 737-9 serving as their flying test lab. The program will focus on testing a halon-free extinguishing agent that will replace Halon 1301. Moreover, a carbon composite material from the Boeing 777X wing will be recycled and used into the cabin sidewall panel.
The companies will also work with the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to measure greenhouse-gas levels in the atmosphere. Plus, new engine nacelle acoustic lining concepts that could lower the noise on existing engines will be evaluated and may be implemented into future design models.
A number of already tested technologies in previous ecoDemonstrator test flights, such as the camera system on the new 777X and the enhanced winglets on the 737 MAX family, will be integrated into current and future airplanes.
According to Boeing, the test flights will be conducted using a mix of petroleum-based sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The company announced back in January that by 2030, all of its commercial airplanes would be able and certified to fly on 100 percent SAF.
After the tests are completed, the 737-9 will be adapted for passenger service, and it will be delivered to Alaska.
