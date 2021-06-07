1 Autonomous Bird Robots Can Fly, Perch and Flap Their Wings Like Real Birds

For the First Time, An MQ-25 Stingray Drone Refuels Another Aircraft Mid-Flight

History was made on June 4th when an unmanned aircraft successfully refueled another aircraft mid-flight. To demonstrate air-to-air refueling, the U.S. Navy and Boeing used an MQ-25 Stingray to assume the carrier-based tanking role for the test flight. 4 photos ARS ). After that, it safely transferred jet fuel to a U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet.



Prior to refueling, the F/A-18 test pilot flew in tight formation behind the



According to Boeing, the aircraft were flying at operationally reasonable speeds and altitudes. After the assessment was successfully accomplished, the MQ-25's drogue was extended, and the F/A-18 pilot moved closer to connect with the unmanned aircraft and accept refueling.



This achievement follows 25 T1 flights in which both the aircraft and the ARS aerodynamics were tested over the flight envelope. Plus, U.S. Navy also used MQ-25 digital models to simulate aerial refueling. The unmanned aircraft will continue test flights before being delivered to Norfolk, Virginia. Later this year it will be used for deck handling trials aboard a U.S. Navy carrier.



The MQ-25 T1 test asset is an unmanned tanker aircraft being developed as part of a program for the U.S. Navy, and it is a forerunner of the seven test aircraft



