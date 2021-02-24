American Airlines Pilot Spots UFO-Like Aircraft, FBI Reportedly Investigating

More on this:

1 Machine Gun Kelly Is Ready for an Alien Invasion, Has Had Several Encounters

2 By July, We Should Learn All About UFOs Visiting America

3 FAA Is Investigating Couple of UFOs Crashing Into the Ocean in Hawaii

4 Aliens Don’t Want Us to Know They’re Here, Says Ex-Head of Israeli Space Program

5 Get Your Own “Authentic Alien Monolith” for Just $45,000