American Airlines Pilot Spots UFO-Like Aircraft, FBI Reportedly Investigating

The pilot on American Airlines’ flight 2292 traveling from Cincinnati to Phoenix on Sunday has reported what is being referred to by many as a “UFO,” with the FBI reportedly looking into the whole thing trying to determine what it was.
The passenger jet was over northeastern New Mexico when the pilot reached out to the control tower to report what he described as “a long cylindrical object.”
A radio transmission published by Steve Douglass, a well-known radio interceptor, reveals the unidentified object was reported to the air traffic control in Albuquerque when the aircraft was flying at 406 mph (653.39 km/h).
“Do you have any targets up here? We just had something go right over the top of us. I hate to say this but it looked like a long cylindrical object that almost looked like a cruise missile type of thing — moving really fast right over the top of us,” the pilot is heard to say.
With no military aircraft known to be around, many believe the Airbus A320 had a quick encounter with a UFO. The FBI is already looking into the whole thing. A statement released by American Airlines confirmed for Fox News that the recording is authentic but pointed to the Feds for more information.
“Following a debrief with our Flight Crew and additional information received, we can confirm this radio transmission was from American Airlines Flight 2292 on Feb. 21,” an American Airlines spokesperson was quoted as saying. “For any additional questions on this, we encourage you to reach out to the FBI.”
The FBI, however, hasn’t released any information on the alleged encounter with the unidentified flying object.
On the other hand, it’s important to emphasize the pilot has never used the term “UFO” but referred to the unidentified object as a “cruise missile.” As the cited source indicates, New Mexico hosts the White Sands Missile Range, but pilots would obviously be informed of any activity at the center before approaching the area.
