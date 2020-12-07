Aliens Don’t Want Us to Know They’re Here, Says Ex-Head of Israeli Space Program

Because 2020 isn’t strange or bad enough as it is, here’s something that should make it twice so: aliens exist and have already made contact. In fact, they’re on Earth as we speak but have asked that their presence is not made public.
A new interview by Professor Haim Eshed is making the rounds with ufologists and conspiracy theorists worldwide, since he claims to be blowing off the lid on a long-kept secret. His credentials and accumulated experience should add weight to his argument because he is none other than the former head of Israel’s security space program, a professor of aeronautics and astronautics, a vet pilot and flight instructor.
According to Jewish Press, Prof. Eshed’s recent comments stem from an interview with 7 Days, the largest circulation for-pay publication in Israel. They all revolve around the idea that aliens have been living on Earth for quite some time, but no one knows about it because the aliens themselves have asked that they be kept a secret until humanity is ready.
“The UFOs have asked not to publish that they are here, humanity is not ready yet. Trump was on the verge of revealing, but the aliens in the Galactic Federation are saying: Wait, let people calm down first. They don’t want to start mass hysteria. They want to first make us sane and understanding,” Prof. Eshed said.
Until people are ready for the aliens, the aliens and select governments have been working together, studying each other.
“They have been waiting for humanity to evolve and reach a stage where we will generally understand what space and spaceships are," the Professor continues. "There’s an agreement between the U.S. government and the aliens. They signed a contract with us to do experiments here. They, too, are researching and trying to understand the whole fabric of the universe, and they want us as helpers. There’s an underground base in the depths of Mars, where their representatives are, and also our American astronauts.”
Prof. Eshed admits that saying these things will undoubtedly make some question his sanity and stresses that he would have been labeled a head-case if he’d gone on the record with them five years ago. But the times are changing, and people are starting to warm up to the idea of UFOs, which is why he’s speaking out now, he says. “I have nothing to lose,” he adds as the final argument.
Whether you choose to believe Prof. Eshed or not, do note that this narrative, with the aliens living among us with approval from the U.S. government, isn’t a new one. It’s actually been around for years, and claims that certain authorities and the aliens have struck an understanding to use this time to study each other. The secret location on Mars isn’t new, either.
