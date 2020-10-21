UFOs Exist and They Came for Miley Cyrus (Seriously)

5 U.S. Navy Confirms UFO Videos Posted by Blink 182’s Tom DeLonge Are Real

As Miley Cyrus puts it in her new interview with Interview Magazine, man can’t possibly be that arrogant as to assume that he’s alone in the universe. 1 photo



Pop star Miley Cyrus has her own



Miley’s sighting was more of a close encounter, since the UFO actually chased her down as she drove her car.



Cue to Miley: “I was driving through San Bernardino with my friend, and I got chased down by some sort of UFO. The best way to describe it is a flying snowplow. It had this big plow in the front of it and was glowing yellow. I did see it flying, and my friend saw it, too. There were a couple of other cars on the road and they also stopped to look, so I think what I saw was real.”



Miley says she was shaken for “like, five days” because she feared that “they” might come back. Strangely though, she didn’t feel threatened as the encounter was underway. In fact, she even locked eyes with the alien being that was flying the UFO and the experience of locking gazes with something she didn't understand was what ultimately got her shakin’ in her boots.



Then, there’s also this: “I’m pretty sure about what I saw,” Miley says, “but I’d also bought weed wax from a guy in a van in front of a taco shop, so it could have been the weed wax.”



Well, then.



