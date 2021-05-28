2022 Kia Seltos Is Now Safer and a Bit Cooler With Turbo AWD Nightfall Edition

Since it was presented in America more than two years ago, the Kia Seltos crossover has proven why North America (just like other regions) is all about SUVs and trucks; yes, even the 3,317-lb (1,505-kg) compact vehicle has become a strong seller. But the South Korean carmaker knows all too well that the Seltos activates in an extremely competitive segment, so it wants to make sure it will always raise the bar even further.
To do so, the company just announced the first details and pricing information regarding the 2022 model year Seltos (curiously, Kia did not say when first deliveries should be expected). The South Korean automaker announced that the 2022 Seltos arrives with a host of additional safety technology, a few subtle enhancements, as well as a new Turbo Nightfall Edition.
The introduction of the Nightfall version of the compact Seltos is hardly a surprise, considering that Kia has also treated other models with such a special edition. But let’s talk about the other novelties for the 2022 model year range first, because Kia has made a comprehensive safety update worthy of our attention.
More precisely, the company has added across the entire lineup a series of systems: Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Driver Attention Warning, Lane Following Assist, and High Beam Assist. Additionally, the SX AWD grade now comes with a flat-bottom steering wheel and the option to add a Plum interior, while S FWD and AWD trims bring even more enhancements.
Those see the addition of a 10.25-inch UVO-connected navigation display, key fob remote start, or automatic climate control, all for prices that start from $22,690 and $24,190, respectively. They’re exclusively available with a 2.0-liter four-pot that churns out 146 hp, just like the base LX AWD ($22,490) and higher EX AWD ($25,790) options.
Meanwhile, the SX AWD ($27,990) and Nightfall Edition ($26,690) can only be had with the 1.6-liter turbocharged mill that’s good for 175 hp and comes mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch auto instead of an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT). The Seltos Nightfall also gains a bespoke set of 18-inch matte black alloy wheels, a different black radiator grille, as well as “rugged” roof rails and side sills.
