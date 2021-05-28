autoevolution
Germany Becomes Home of the 5,000th Ducati Multistrada V4

28 May 2021
Zero to 5,000 in just six months. This is the achievement of Italian bike maker Ducati’s Multistrada V4, who in just half a year managed to convince 5,000 riders it is the right choice for them.
Ducati announced the milestone this week, with the 5,000th two-wheeler ever made in the family ordered by a German rider from Ingolstadt. The bike is a fully-loaded V4 S Sport, and was accompanied in the rider’s garage by a “sculptural reproduction” of the bike and a “personal letter certifying the motorcycle's serial number.”

The V4 was presented by the Italians in November last year, and it is presently available in three versions, the V4, V4S, and V4 S Sport, all described as the most advanced of their kind ever. The most potent of them all can easily go in the high $20,000s (exact pricing is available upon request at dealers).

At the core of the bikes sits the so-called Granturismo engine, a 1,158cc piece of hardware rated at a massive 170 hp at 10,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 125 Nm at 8,750 rpm. The engine is lighter than the one that preceded it, and tips the scale at 66.7 kg (147 pounds).

But it is not only the engine that makes the bike special. The V4 is presently the first production motorcycle to be equipped with both a front and a rear radar, working together with the Adaptive Cruise Control (AAC) technology.

Only a limited range of colors is available for the bike, going from the Ducati Red of the entry-level to the “particularly aggressive dedicated livery“ of the S Sport. This one also gets an Akrapovi? exhaust and carbon front mudguard.

The exhaust system is made of stainless steel and was designed to bring the weight of the motorcycle down by 5 kg (11 pounds) and increase the engine’s power output to 174 hp and 133 Nm of torque.
