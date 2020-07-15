Kia Telluride Nightfall Edition Can Also Come in Snow White

So, what’s the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the word Nightfall? Darkness, right, or the arrival of darkness. Black, impossible to see, yes? We bet the last thing that comes to mind when hearing the word is Snow White.
Nightfall is the name of a new edition prepared by South Korean carmaker Kia for its Telluride SUV. It builds on the Telluride EX AWD, SX AWD, and SX Prestige and adds a wealth of “stealth black elements” to make the whole of the thing more “menacing.”
It’s kind of difficult to imagine a menacing Snow White SUV though. Actually, it is quite impossible, as Kia released images showing the Nightfall in... black, as we all imagined it to be. As you figured it out by now, this edition will be available in more than one body color, and besides the black and white we already mentioned, it will also be deployed on Tellurides painted in Everlasting Silver, Gravity Gray, Sangria, Black Copper, Dark Moss, and a new hue called Wolf Gray.
So, what exactly is Nightfall? The package comes with a series of enhancements meant to make the SUV more appealing. We’re talking about a new radiator grille, 20-inch wheels unique to the version, body color door handles, and black roof rails, skid plates, emblems, and even the Kia logo.
“The Telluride Nightfall Edition offers a new choice to our customers who prefer a more assertive and premium look to their family hauler or weekend adventurer,” said Sean Yoon, President & CEO, Kia Motors America, Kia Motors North America. “Our biggest and boldest offering’s already lofty appeal elevates with the addition of this special package.”
The Kia Telluride Nightfall Edition will become available later this year. Pricing for the model was not announced. Full details can be found in the press release section below.
