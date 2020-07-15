Taste the Rainbow and Be Proud of Bentley's Colorful Continental GT Convertible

The ongoing social movements have triggered a lot of changes around the world. Companies are not impervious to such unrests and are doing their best to show their support. And if they can also take advantage and get some positive PR feedback, they are more than up to the challenge. Even if it involves tampering with a classic line that has been elegantly treading around the world for a long time.
The British automaker has recently announced a new partnership with local authorities from the Cheshire East Council for the North West of England. Nothing odd about such an association – it happens all the time with many carmakers.
What is different this time is the vehicle involved – a tailored Continental GT V8 Convertible that sports Bentley’s first-ever rainbow theme for the series. This is not the first ocassion we have seen a rainbow-colored Bentley – remember the twelve-shaded Bacalar (which in turn is Mulliner’s custom Conti GT) we showed you a while back?
That was a virtual presentation, though – and just a tongue-in-cheek way of spending time during the early-year shutdown. And it was designed by a lady, of course (Eleanor, just so you know). Now, on the other hand, this rainbow-dressed Continental GT Convertible is very much a real car.
And while it doesn’t have 12 paints plastered all over it does come with a total of six colors on its body. Sacrilege or just a friendly way of expressing support for the themes of inclusion, diversity and a means to remind us that indeed everything will be okay?! Your choice to assign matters, we are just here to report.
Bentley has selected a Continental GT V8 Convertible to present its new rainbow styling, the body is covered in six unique colors from the company’s catalogue, and was directly inspired by the colorful Bacalar we mentioned earlier.
The colors directly mirror the shades seen in a naturally-occurring rainbow – but feature the Bentley twist as well: Dragon Red, Orange Flame, Yellow Flame, Apple Green, Sequin Blue, and Azure Purple. According to Bentley, "the car will feature during the online Pride event which can be watched anywhere in the world."
