Kia Telluride Crowned “World Car of the Year” at 2020 World Car Awards

Even though it’s marked up $5,000 in some places, the Telluride is one of the most appealing three-row crossovers in the mid-size segment. Better designed than the Hyundai Palisade and produced in the U.S. instead of South Korea, the Kia also happens to be the “World Car of the Year” at the 2020 World Car Awards.
Jurors from all across the world – 86 of them – awarded the top prize to the Telluride from an entry list of 29 vehicles, but Kia isn’t stopping here. The Soul EV was chosen as “World Urban Car of the Year” from no fewer than eight contenders.
“This is one of the hardest-fought competitions in the global automotive industry, proving that the Telluride and Soul EV are both truly outstanding vehicles,” said Thomas Schemera, executive vice prez and head of product division at Kia Motors. “These accolades are testament to the talents and efforts of a worldwide team.”
Porsche has also taken two prizes home, both of them for the Taycan. The automaker’s first-ever EV is “World Luxury Car of the Year” and “World Performance Car of the Year,” and it’s easy to understand why the jurors voted for it. As opposed to Tesla’s Model 3 and Model S, the Taycan was designed with a very clear purpose.
Care to guess what make and model received the thumbs up in terms of design? Those would be… drum roll, please… Mazda and the Mazda3 in both available body styles. “We are truly honored to be able to receive the World Car Design of the Year award in this special year marking the 100th anniversary of Mazda’s foundation,” said representative director, president, and chief exec Akira Marumoto.
Coming from no fewer than 24 countries, the jurors have voted by secret ballot Carlos Tavares as “2020 World Car Person of the Year.” The head honcho of Groupe PSA is a man of many talents, the mastermind of Opel’s and Vauxhall's return to profitability after decades of losses and neglect under General Motors’ control.
Previous recipients of the car person award include Volvo’s chief exec Hakan Samuelsson and the late Sergio Marchionne of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.
