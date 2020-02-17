2021 Kia Sorento MQ4 Revealed With “Refined Boldness,” Will Premiere Next Month

The Sorento may not be the most popular mid-sized crossover, but it’s an inspired choice if you’re after value, practicality, and a fair bit of reliability. The fourth generation is set to add “refined boldness” to that list, consisting of a more desirable exterior design and a posher interior.
Revealed in European specification ahead of the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, the all-new Sorento is noticeably more sculpted than the preceding generation. The swept-back proportions and sharp lines are complemented by a bold fascia up front, featuring “tiger eye” running lights.
Codenamed MQ4, the newcomer also boasts a cab-rearward design because the A-pillars have been moved 30 millimeters further back from the front axle. “Sitting at the heart of Kia’s revigorated global lineup,” the Sorento feels like a revolution when compared to its predecessor. At the same time, it’s an evolution from the most recent of crossovers introduced by the automaker from South Korea, including the Seltos, XCeed, as well as the Telluride.
“Based on an all-new platform,” the 2021 model year will be offered with front- and all-wheel-drive options as well as four- and six-cylinder engines. Electrification is coming as well, namely hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains that will be shared with the redesigned Hyundai Santa Fe.
Clearly inspired by the all-new Optima, the Sorento has enough room in the back for a third row of seats. Speaking of which, the interior tech also levels up with a 10.25-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster with a diagonal of 12.3 inches.
You’re also treated to a rotary dial instead of a lever for the automatic transmission, and thankfully, the air conditioning controls are physical buttons. LED ambient lighting, metallic trim, wood-like garnish, and two-tone leather upholstery can also be noticed in the crossover’s interior.
Another thing that makes the Sorento a bolder crossover than before is the capital lettering on the tailgate. Increasingly more automakers are getting into this trend, including volume brands like Skoda. Look forward to the premiere of “the most high-tech vehicle Kia has ever created” on March 3rd.
