2021 Kia Sorento Engines Leaked: 2.2L Diesel, 1.6L Hybrid Turbo and 8-Speed DCT

Kia has already officially announced that the all-new Sorento will be revealed in Korea this March. Is it like a smaller Telluride or a bigger Sorento? Let's find out with the latest and greatest leaked information.



Let's get America right out of the way because it's the easiest. There, the AWD .



Later on, they will add a 2-liter turbo, maybe even a 2.5-liter if the performance Sorento GT makes financial sense. Over in South Korea, the 2.5-liter will sit alongside the 2.2-liter, which is supposedly from the "New R" family.



We don't have the full specs, but this powertrain might make exactly 200 hp and be offered with mild-hybrid tech in Europe. You can see it at the top of the Excel list being matched to an 8-speed DCT . Yes, a twin-clutch gearbox instead of a conventional automatic, and it's got more speeds than previous Kia boxes.



But the most interesting system mentioned is the "1.6 TCI/GDI" for the "MQ4 HEV." These jumbled letters confirm that the Sorento does indeed have a hybrid version, and it's powered by a much smaller engine than previously expected.



Now, Kia does offer a 1.6-liter hybrid drive on the Niro, but we're sure this is something completely different. We've heard stories about the Sorento Hybrid and PHEV both offering 220 horsepower from a small turbocharged engine and electric motor. The Eco models are expected to arrive in 2021 and will both offer a solar roof, just like the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid.



