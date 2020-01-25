Kia Electric Coupe Concept Is a Stinger For the Brave

It was 2014 when Kia swept us all off our feet with the uber-sharp GT4 Stinger. Well, here we are in 2020, with the Stinger GT four-door coup in showrooms, but no two-door alongside it. Then again, there's always hope for such a project, so let's go through the details.
The stunning-looking coup portrayed here is linked to the South Korean carmaker. To be more precise, this is the result of a Kia internship that designer Serkan Budur enjoyed back in 2017-2018 (you might be familiar with his work thanks to this front-engined Bugatti rendering). And, as you'll be able to notice in the Instagram post below, the rendering of the toy led to the creation of a clay model.
Kia's new-age styling language is clearly here, which means this sporty thing is visually linked to the Stinger GT rather than the said GT4 Stinger concept and the Grand Tourer nature of the machine is obvious.But what about the chances of such a contraption coming to the real world?
Well, back in Fall 2018, Peter Schreyer, the man who penned the original Audi TT, who led Kia's design department at the time (he was replaced by Karim Habib in September last year), dropped a hint on a possible Kia coupe that would arrive as an EV.
And here's what the penning specialist told Car Advice: “I don’t know if a performance coupe is something that is [good]… we have Stinger, which is a four-door coupe… I don’t know if a two-door really makes sense. It may make sense if it were an EV, an emotional electric car,"
Fast-forward to the present: Kia has introduced a Plan S business strategy that will see the company investing $21 million to come up with a total of 21 electric vehicles by the end of 2025, while also developing solutions from the areas of car-sharing, autonomous driving and e-commerce, together with mobility hubs in certain cities.
Besides, the South Korean company has already injected cash into electric hypercar maker Rimac and the IONITY fast-charge network.
So, perhaps there's a place for an electric coupe like the one portrayed here among all the initiatives listed above.
