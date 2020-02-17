Widebody Ferrari F355 Shooting Brake Is Not Your Typical Berlinetta

View this post on Instagram

Always had a thing for Ferraris, obviously, and of course, as cliche it is, red is the first choice. Second choice would be yellow, then green. Silver as a forth choice, and then black. Maybe a dark blue somewhere. But then again, really depends on the model doesn’t it? . . Here I really believe the yellow fits. The F355 has a special place in my heart, I love it so much that i’ll probably never buy one, in fear I’ll love it less. You know, that “never meet your heroes” sort of bs 6 . . . . . #ferrari #ferrarif355 #f355berlinetta #yellowfwrrari #playersshow #sema2020 #yd #ydcars #yasiddesign #alyasid #carart #design #art

