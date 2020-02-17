Widebody Ferrari F355 Shooting Brake Is Not Your Typical Berlinetta

Can't afford a Testarossa but you want to pretend to be a Miami Vice villain? Look no further than the Ferrari F355.
The Italian rampaging stallion of the 1990s went for about $130,000 when new. It was offered in the usual body styles, a coupe, spider and eventually the GTS targa top model. So what the heck is this?
Well, it's a 3D rendering by Yasid Design that has all kinds of magic going on. First of all, it's as yellow as a banana, which in a world dominated by red Ferraris is pretty cool. But the body kit is what really draws your attention here because it leaves almost nothing untouched except for the front.
Because the supercar has been fitted with some of the most outrageous Ferrari-based wheels ever seen in the digital world, some fender flairs are needed. The ones at the back are about twice as wide as the fronts, but both sets have small cutouts to let the rubber breathe and show off. This is a style commonly seen in drift car projects.
The really wacky stuff is over the engine, where the F355 sports a kind of shooting brake deck. This goes from the windshield to the spoiler in a soft slope but boasts a glass top so that the 3.5-liter V8 can be in full view.
Now, the idea seems completely crazy, but we think it can be done. Based on Yasid's track record and the fact that this rendering is tagged #sema2020, we wouldn't be surprised to see this in "production." But how would this be made? In short, just like with a Miata fastback conversion. You take the Spider version of the Ferrari, get rid of the engine deck and bolt this weird new top in.
The funny thing is that a conversion like this might cost more than the car itself. But Ferrari is probably one of the most unblemished car brands out there, so a widebody shooting-brake-style version of a 90s icon might get all the SEMA attention. Plus, people say the Spider is the ugliest version of the F355 because it loses its lines.
Well, it's a 3D rendering by Yasid Design that has all kinds of magic going on. First of all, it's as yellow as a banana, which in a world dominated by red Ferraris is pretty cool. But the body kit is what really draws your attention here because it leaves almost nothing untouched except for the front.
Because the supercar has been fitted with some of the most outrageous Ferrari-based wheels ever seen in the digital world, some fender flairs are needed. The ones at the back are about twice as wide as the fronts, but both sets have small cutouts to let the rubber breathe and show off. This is a style commonly seen in drift car projects.
The really wacky stuff is over the engine, where the F355 sports a kind of shooting brake deck. This goes from the windshield to the spoiler in a soft slope but boasts a glass top so that the 3.5-liter V8 can be in full view.
Now, the idea seems completely crazy, but we think it can be done. Based on Yasid's track record and the fact that this rendering is tagged #sema2020, we wouldn't be surprised to see this in "production." But how would this be made? In short, just like with a Miata fastback conversion. You take the Spider version of the Ferrari, get rid of the engine deck and bolt this weird new top in.
The funny thing is that a conversion like this might cost more than the car itself. But Ferrari is probably one of the most unblemished car brands out there, so a widebody shooting-brake-style version of a 90s icon might get all the SEMA attention. Plus, people say the Spider is the ugliest version of the F355 because it loses its lines.
View this post on Instagram
Always had a thing for Ferraris, obviously, and of course, as cliche it is, red is the first choice. Second choice would be yellow, then green. Silver as a forth choice, and then black. Maybe a dark blue somewhere. But then again, really depends on the model doesn’t it? . . Here I really believe the yellow fits. The F355 has a special place in my heart, I love it so much that i’ll probably never buy one, in fear I’ll love it less. You know, that “never meet your heroes” sort of bs 6 . . . . . #ferrari #ferrarif355 #f355berlinetta #yellowfwrrari #playersshow #sema2020 #yd #ydcars #yasiddesign #alyasid #carart #design #art