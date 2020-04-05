Drunk Driver Crashes Into C8 Corvette 24 Hours After Owner Took Delivery

3 GM Cutting Salaries of 69,000 Employees by 20 Percent Over Coronavirus Pandemic

The accident happened on U.S. 41 near downtown Sarasota, the airbags of the ‘Vette deployed as intended, but thankfully, all parties involved have walked away with their lives from the scene of the crash. June and his passenger are better off than the alcohol-infused driver of the Hyundai who needed medical care in the hospital.In Florida, driving the influence can get you in trouble if the blood alcohol concentration is 0.08 percent or higher. The first offense can get you from $500 to $1,000 in fines, the license revoked 180 days to one year, and up to six months of jail time. It’s also possible for the judge to add an ignition interlock device to the offender’s vehicle for six months if the drunk driver’s blood alcohol concentration is 0.015 percent or higher.Now that the vehicle appears to be in a state beyond repair, June Bug will have to wait for Chevy to kick off the orders for the 2021 model year in May 2020. The ‘Vette plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky is currently offline because of the coronavirus pandemic, and General Motors isn’t the only automaker affected by that pesky COVID-19.Having first affected the supply chains, disruptions in automobile production affect foreign automakers with U.S. plants as well. The industry, therefore, prepares itself for the biggest downturn in sales volumes since the financial crisis of 2008-2009.Turning our attention back to the Cee-Eight for a moment, Chevrolet will hike up the starting price for the 2021 model year by a few thousand bucks according to multiple reports. In other words, you’re no longer able to order the Stingray for $59,995 including destination charge.That may not come as a surprise to prospective customers and current owners because – let’s face it – most dealers stocked up on better specs.