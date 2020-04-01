Autotrader’s Best New Cars for 2020 Include the C8 Corvette

More on this:

1 2021 Corvette C8 Adds New Colors, New Stripes, MSRC Becomes Standalone Option

2 The “God’s Rambo” 1979 Chevrolet Camaro Helped Civilians During the Bosnian War

3 Snow Driving in the C8 Corvette With Summer Tires Is Reckless, Doesn’t Look Hard

4 Lingenfelter Swaps Chevrolet Colorado V6 With Supercharged V8, Develops 534 RWHP

5 Chevrolet SSR "Hot Rod" Looks Like the Mother of Drag Racers