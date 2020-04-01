Autotrader’s Best New Cars for 2020 Include the C8 Corvette

Even though it’s already April, Autotrader has recently published a list of 12 best new cars for 2020. The headline serves as an indicator of the online marketplace’s favorite nameplate of the year, but there are a few other we need to address as well.
First things first, you can’t even order a 2020 Corvette nowadays over the coronavirus pandemic. On the upside, the order books for the 2021 will open in May and there are a few newities coming to the options list of the mid-engine sports car.
With that out of the way, another Autotrader favorite is the Nissan Sentra. “Wait, you mean that Nissan in deep financial trouble and that Sentra everybody hates to rent whenever they're left with no other option?” I’m afraid that’s right. Revealed as the Sylphy in China last year, the all-new Sentra is a dog’s breakfast if you know what’s what.
Head on over to nhtsa.gov and type 2020 Nissan Sentra in the search bar. You’ll be treated to five manufacturer communications, of which two concern the quality assurance. 346 units are suspected of “a potential crack of the left side of the steering gear housing” and 682 are on hold in dealer lots across the United States over a “rearview mirror that may not have been mounted to specifications.”
Another curious choice from Autotrader’s part is the Honda CR-V Hybrid, which rivals the likes of the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid and the Ford Escape Hybrid. The thing is, Honda’s newcomer is not as efficient as its segment competitors. The upsides of the CR-V Hybrid are superior reliability over Ford and better pricing than both rivals.
The remaining nameplates crowned best cars for 2020 are the Ford Expedition body-on-frame sport utility vehicle, Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride mid-size crossovers, the sharp-looking and tech-crazy Hyundai Sonata sedan, Jeep’s Gladiator pickup truck, the Lincoln Aviator luxury SUV, and Mazda’s little CX-30 crossover.
Speaking of which, have you heard Mazda is using cork instead of wood for the interior trim of the MX-30 electric crossover?
