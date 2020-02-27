Tribute-Made Limited Edition Ducati MH900e Can be Yours

2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid Isn't As Efficient As the Hybrid Toyota RAV4, Ford Escape

Not that long ago, Honda announced that it’s dropping diesel engines in Europe in favor of hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and all-electric vehicles. The Japanese automaker has high hopes for the CRV Hybrid in and beyond the Old Continent, but did you know there are more fuel-efficient alternatives out there? 16 photos



The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid comes to mind as the most popular alternative, but don’t forget that Ford has hybridized the Escape as well. Both return up to 40 miles per gallon on the combined driving cycle, and if you opt for the front-wheel-drive Escape Hybrid, expect up to 41 miles to the gallon.



Toyota’s contender is a little more expensive than



The LX is the entry-level grade of the newcomer, which features the Honda Sensing suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies as standard. Automatic climate control, automatic high beams, LED headlight technology, smart entry and push-button start, as well as a cargo cover are standard too, along with the flat-folding and 60/40-split rear seats.



In addition to the badging, the CR-V Hybrid differentiates itself from the ICE -only model with the power-flow meter in the digital gauge cluster as well as the three buttons located at the right of the push-button gear selector. These buttons engage the Sport, EV , and ECON driving modes.



