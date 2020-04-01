Slammed 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Doubles Down on Coolness

When Chevrolet introduced the Camaro in 1966, it hoped it would make a splash, especially against its equally newborn rival, the Mustang. Little did Chevy know that the Camaro would grow into a phenomenon, one that to this day shapes the auto world. Especially the custom world.
The Camaro is still around, all these decades after the first one was introduced. But as exciting, powerful and stunning the newer generations are, they fail to match the cars of the early generations. The custom industry simply loves them, and over the years we’ve been presented with a number of purely stunning creations.
The 1969 Camaro we have in the gallery above is most definitely at the top of the list of that category. Presently on the lot of cars that are scheduled to go under the hammer during the Mecum auction in Indianapolis in May, it is as close to perfection as these builds go.
The Frost Green exterior is a perfect match for the large, chrome wheels that, thanks to the use of an air suspension, can support in very close proximity the body of the car. Featuring SS badging front and rear, and a black strip of paint going from the front to the doors, the Camaro looks as if it was bread to be driven to exhaustion.
Exhaustion might be hard to achieve though with this car. For one, under the sculpted hood hides a 427ci (7.0-liter) Dart V8 engine of unspecified power, tied of course to an automatic transmission.
Then, the hardware hidden beneath the body is are there to support whatever the driver or road has to throw at the car: there are adjustable shock all around, billet spindles, muscle bar and tie rod adjusters, and a 4-link adjustable rear for good measure.
There is no estimate as to how much the car is expected to fetch, but don’t be surprised if it ends up selling for tons of money.
