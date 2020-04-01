Lamborghini Now Fights the Coronavirus by Making Surgical Masks, Medical Shields

As you’re well aware, pretty much every automaker and automotive design studio in Italy is feeling the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic. Lamborghini, however, won’t be sitting still even though its supercars and the Urus are temporarily out of production.
In an act of solidarity with the Italian government’s pandemic-fighting measures, the raging bull of Sant’Agata decided to make the best out of this downtime by… wait for it… restarting production. This time around, Lamborghini makes medical equipment.
Surgical masks and medical shields – the latter made from plexiglass using the 3D printers within the carbon-fiber production plant – are currently outputting 1,000 and 200 units per day, respectively. The medical equipment will be validated by the Department of Medical and Surgical Sciences before being delivered to hospitals in the region.
“During this emergency, we feel the need to make a concrete contribution,” said head honcho Stefano Domenicali. “The S. Orsola-Malpighi Hospital is an institution with which we have had a collaborative relationship for years, through both professional consultancy in promoting programs to protect our workers’ health, and in research projects."
"We will win this battle together by working in unison, supporting those who are at the forefront of fighting this pandemic every day,” concluded the chief executive.
As Italy is facing another harsh week of lockdown and bitter news on the television, Lamborghini has also decided to brighten things up by lighting up the headquarters in Sant’Agata Bolognese with the Italian flag’s colors. It ain’t much, but it’s honest work.
Following the raging bull’s best year ever in terms of commercial success, 2020 is looking like a bit of a fail for the sales and finance departments. The coronavirus pandemic is affecting other automakers as well, and just like Lamborghini, the likes of Ford, General Motors, and Tesla are doing their best to get out of this mess together.
At the time of writing, more than 912,000 cases have been reported along with 45,500 deaths, 191,800 recoveries, and 675,000 currently infected patients. Of the latter, 640,300 are in mild condition.
