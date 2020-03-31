Lamborghini Huracan Gets "Cars" Makeover, Shows Cute Face

These days, we can use anything that has the potential to keep the spirits high, so how about a Cars-style makeover for the kind of machines that were never featured in the Disney Pixar franchise, which has delivered three motion pictures to date? Well, this is precisely what an independent digital art label proposes, so let's take a bit of time to zoom in on these giggles.
Those of you who are tuned into our Speed Shot tales (there's a dedicated tag for that below) might be aware of this kind of pixel adventure, since we zoomed in on one earlier this month. Nevertheless, we are now looking at the work of a different artist.
Dubbed "toonscars", this label seems to pay close attention to the builds that break the automotive side of the Internet, among others.
For instance, the Huracan in the image above is not a factory-condition Lamborghini. Instead, this is the new widebody kit that Japanese developer Liberty Walk introduced at last year's SEMA show in Las Vegas.
And, if you check out the second social media post below, you'll notice a similar edit revolving around a machine that seems to be a Polestar 1 - you should know we're actually looking at an even cooler 2019 SEMA project, with this being the real-world incarnation of the Need For Speed: Heat cover car, the one rendered by pixel magician Khyzyl Saleem.
As for the third Insta shenanigan below, this shows the smiling face of vlogger Alex Choi, with the same going for his Lamborghini Huracan faux rally car build, which, for the record, arrived before Sant'Agata Bolognese introduced the amazing Huracan Sterrato go-anywhere concept.
Heck, as the final post comes to show, this sort of adventure can even have you covered following a bad day...
