Need For Speed In Real Life (2020) Looks Better Than Any Game, Police Chase Too

Watching gameplay videos or actually grabbing the controls yourself? This is a question that's been splitting opinions on the Internet for quite some time now. Well, the clip that brought us here seems to tip the balance towards the first version and that's because we're talking about a video that's aptly dubbed Need For Speed In Real Life III.
We're talking about an independent series that kicked off in June last year, with the Russian crew behind the shenanigan now delivering the third episode.
Fans of the BMW M3 GTR that first showed up in the 2012-launched Need For Speed: Most Wanted, will be thrilled to see a replica of the machine doing its thing in this adventure. And the said title's police chases have also been reenacted.
As die-hard NFS fans are well aware, this Bavarian machine is an icon of the series, even being present in last year's NFS: Heat, which makes for the most recent title.
However, while the said E46 was the cover car of the 2012 game, the machine used to advertise NFS: Heat, namely a Polestar 1, found another way of coming to real life - as we broke the news in October 2019, the heavily modded big coupe became an actual build, with the project breaking cover at last year's SEMA show in Las Vegas.
Returning to the vid that brought us here, this includes a disclaimer and you'll find the warning below, just to stay on the safe side.
"All footage was filmed on closed roads, sped up and edited with use of visual effects. Drive safely and responsibly on public roads," we are being told. So please keep that in mind when those hooning urges kick in.
If you happened to miss the two previous NFS-IRL videos, you should know these also await you below.
