Front-Engined C8 Corvette Is Here For the Nostalgic

Given the fact that the C8 Chevrolet Corvette is a game-changer as far as the entire automotive industry is concerned, one might wonder if there's anything about the old ways of the 'Vette to miss - this would perhaps offer an explanation for front-engined C8 Corvette renderings like the one sitting before us.
Well, the answer to the question in the intro above would have to revolve around the pricing of the Chevy halo car. You see, the original C7 kicked off at around $52,000 (here's our review) and, in the interest of objective comparison, we can't mention the $60,000 base price of the 2020 Corvette.
That's because GM was already forced to end production of the said model and is now looking forward to start assembling the 2021 model (here are the first details on the changes), which is expected to be considerably pricier (rumors state the carmaker lost around $20,000 on the base 2020 Corvette Stingray).
You see, the GM-UAW strike delayed the start of the 2020MY production, while the coronavirus pandemic forced the company to halt production at the Bowling Green plant, so, as of earlier this month, the said model can no longer be ordered.
Returning to the pixel work that now occupies our screens, this is a melange involving the C8 Stingray and the C7 ZR1. After all, why not use the meanest incarnation of the ex-generation model while you're at it?
Keep in mind that Car News Network, the pixel label responsible for this, has also brought along the original ZR1 pics. As such, all you have to do in order to notice the changes is to use the swipe feature of the social media post below.
Meanwhile, some of those who already took delivery of their mid-engined Chevrolets are putting them to work, from drag racing and general hooning to forced induction aftermarket work.
That's because GM was already forced to end production of the said model and is now looking forward to start assembling the 2021 model (here are the first details on the changes), which is expected to be considerably pricier (rumors state the carmaker lost around $20,000 on the base 2020 Corvette Stingray).
You see, the GM-UAW strike delayed the start of the 2020MY production, while the coronavirus pandemic forced the company to halt production at the Bowling Green plant, so, as of earlier this month, the said model can no longer be ordered.
Returning to the pixel work that now occupies our screens, this is a melange involving the C8 Stingray and the C7 ZR1. After all, why not use the meanest incarnation of the ex-generation model while you're at it?
Keep in mind that Car News Network, the pixel label responsible for this, has also brought along the original ZR1 pics. As such, all you have to do in order to notice the changes is to use the swipe feature of the social media post below.
Meanwhile, some of those who already took delivery of their mid-engined Chevrolets are putting them to work, from drag racing and general hooning to forced induction aftermarket work.