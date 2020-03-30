Blind Racer Dan Parker Is Building a 2008 C6 Corvette to Set New Speed Record

2021 Corvette C8 Adds New Colors, New Stripes, MSRC Becomes Standalone Option

New year, new me! That’s exactly how Chevrolet prepares to roll out, and the 2021 Corvette promises more options than before – primarily on the aesthetic front. 24 photos



So what’s new, then? First things first, the FE2 suspension system – also known as Magnetic Selectric Ride Control or MSRC for short – has been spun off from the Z51 Performance Package. In other words, Chevrolet has turned the FE2 into a standalone option that doesn’t require the entire Z51 Performance Package to be specified.



These and the existing finishes can be complemented with a wide array of racing stripes and full-length stripes as well as Stringer graphics, 11 in total. The 3LT trim level – which is the most expensive available – is treated to a pair of color combos for the seats: Trim Suede Strike Yellow with Sky Cool Gray and Leather Jet Black with Sky Cool Gray. Wireless Apple CarPlay becomes standard on all three trim levels, and carbon-fiber enthusiasts will be treated to a little more Visible Carbon Fiber than before.



The document also mentions “no Visible Carbon Fiber Ground Effects currently” as well as “no black wheel center cap with Jake logo available.” On the upside, Chevrolet will introduce the WeatherTech all-weather floor liner with the Jake logo, Stingray R theme graphics and wheel cap, and an indoor Rendered Car Cover (RPO code C8R).



Uploaded by Aaron Bradlee Adams on a group called the C8 Corvette Owners (And Friends), the list of changes comes courtesy of the Order Workbench. No pricing information is available for the time being, but nevertheless, expect the 2021 to be more than $60,000 from the get-go as opposed to $59,995 for the 2020 model year.

There's no mention of the C8 Corvette Z06 at all in the document, which is a bit of a bummer given the hype surrounding the flat-plane crankshaft V8 engine that's been previewed by Corvette Racing with the C8.R racing car. Moving forward, the LT7 twin-turbo V8 of the ZR1 will undoubtedly push the 'Vette into supercar territory.