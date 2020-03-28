Pontiac Trans Am "Double Trouble" Has All The Muscle

One might rightfully wonder what could determine a digital artist to render a Pontiac Firebird Trans Am with two positive displacement superchargers penetrating the hood. Well, let's hear it in the words of Yasid Oozeear, the pixel master behind this work, shall we?
The artist lets us know that he's been hoarding engined and blowers while the rest of us have been filling up our houses with toilet paper rolls, explaining that he's reached the point where he's ready to trade - that's fair enough.
Now, while that pair of superchargers might cater to one's OCD needs, the kind of mechanical losses featured by this type of forced induction hardware means you won't get to see too many setups of the kind in the real world. Then again, the whole idea of such renderings is not to be taken all that seriously, so please keep this in mind when feasting your eyes on these images.
Nevertheless, the engine compartment augmentation of the Pontiac that brought us here is not alone. For one, the said artist has also gifted the slab of America with a widebody kit.
And since those fat arches needed to be filled, the gearhead threw a set of custom wheels in there, along with the kind of performance tires required to put all that power to the road. Speaking of which, the second image in the social media post below brings a somewhat dynamic take on the second-generation Trans Am matter we have here, so please keep in mind to use the swipe feature for the complete eye candy.
Now, you should know the Oozeear's work also covers other types of machines and his approaches can get even wilder at times. And, to use a recent example of his pixel might, here's a 2020 Toyota Supra that got fully chopped.
Now, you should know the Oozeear's work also covers other types of machines and his approaches can get even wilder at times. And, to use a recent example of his pixel might, here's a 2020 Toyota Supra that got fully chopped.
While you were hosting poo paper rolls, I was hoarding engines and blowers. . . Can we please trade now? 😖 💩 . . Thank you @domebleltd for the HDRI 🙌🏼🖤 . #pontiac #pontiactransam #musclecars #twinmill #twinengine #blower #americanmucle #yd #yasiddesign #alyasid #yasiddesign