Tesla Model Y Lowering Springs Now Available From Unplugged Performance

We’ve first talked about Unplugged Performance in 2014 when Tesla only had the Model S. Fast-forward to the present day, and the tuner from Hawthorne is much obliged to offer the first suspension lowering kit for the Model Y. 7 photos



On that note, would you spruce up the First things first, let’s talk about pricing. $385 isn’t much for a set of four dual-rate linear lowering springs, and installation at Unplugged Performance costs an additional $300. Two options are available right now, namely Moderate Springs for “sports car handling, a lower stance, and increased range,” as well as the Mild Springs for “a comfort-focused ride without reducing ground clearance for off-road use.”There’s a fine print as well, and we’re talking about a health hazard. Unplugged Performance claims that a chemical utilized to make the lowering springs is known to the State of California to cause case. Produced by Formula 1 and IndyCar supplier Hyperco, the springs are designed to be soft around town. Cornering forces active the secondary spring rate, which is 30-percent stiffer than the first rate.The moderate option lowers the ground clearance by 1.5 inches, a decrease of 8.1 percent over the bone-stock springs. The dual-rate linear technology is also available for the Model 3, and pricing ranges from $365 to $420 depending on spec.Ordering the springs now will translate to an April or May 2020 delivery for the moderates and June or July for the milds. The demo vehicle in the photo gallery is equipped with the moderate springs, and as you can tell, the Model Y Performance with the Performance Upgrade certainly looks the part this way.“Will aftermarket parts such as these springs void the warranty of my Tesla?” Under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, that’s a definite no. Automakers or dealers will void the warranty or deny coverage under the warranty only if they prove that the aftermarket parts are defective, weren’t installed properly, or caused a failure.On that note, would you spruce up the Model Y with dual-rate linear springs from Unplugged Performance or keep it stock?