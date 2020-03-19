Tractors Will Heal Everyone of the Coronavirus, Says President of Belarus

This Harley-Davidson That Fits Inside a Car Is Perfect for a Batman Villain

Most state leaders and health organizations are actively urging civilians to stay indoors and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of the new Coronavirus, COVID-19. But not the President of the Republic of Belarus. 8 photos



“You just have to work, especially now, in a village,” he said, trying to emphasize that the pandemic should not deter farmers from sowing crops this spring.



“It's nice watching television: people are working in tractors, no one is talking about the virus,” he went on. “There, the tractor will heal everyone. The fields heal everyone.”



He doesn’t exactly say to put a person who tested positive for the virus in a tractor as a means to cure them, but it’s the closest thing. Sweeping generalizations and broad statements like “the tractor will heal everyone, the fields heal everyone” are not uncommon with the political figure, who often likes to draw attention to his connection to the land and the people living in rural environments.



As of now, Belarus has 36 reported cases of the new Coronavirus but given the situation in the European Union, it won’t stay this low for much longer.



