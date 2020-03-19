5 The Harley-Davidson That Tried and Failed to Become World’s Most Expensive Bike

Harley-Davidson Halts US Production After Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

Another day, another manufacturer is announcing plans to halt production in U.S. plants. Harley-Davidson has announced all operations will be suspended for at least the remainder of the month. 9 photos



York Vehicle Operations in Pennsylvania, and Tomahawk Operations and Pilgrim Road Powertrain Operations in Wisconsin have temporarily shut down, the press release says. The decision is in accordance with recommendations from the World Health Organization and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and could be extended at a later time, depending on future developments.



The facilities will remain closed at least until March 29, during which time staff will be on temporary leave with medical benefits. Only business-critical staff will continue working, while practicing social distancing by working remotely.



Also during this time, production areas will undergo “deep cleaning and disinfecting” in accordance with CDC guidelines, so as to be safe when workers return.



“We recognize the unprecedented nature of this global crisis. In order to best support our employees and following the social distancing guidance issued by public health authorities, we are temporarily suspending the majority of production at our U.S. manufacturing facilities,” Jochen Zeitz, acting CEO and president of Harley-Davidson, says.



“We will continue to monitor the situation and take necessary steps to prioritize employee health and safety,” Zeitz adds.



