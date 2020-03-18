Harley-Davidson Reveals Endgame, Streamliner, Performance Bagger Accessories

Have you seen how much Harley-Davidson is worth these days? At the time of writing, a share is $19.55 as opposed to $36.12 a year ago. There are many reasons for this downfall, but most obviously, H-D doesn’t cater to the needs and wishes of younger motorcycle enthusiasts.
Japanese manufacturers, by comparison, are way ahead of the Milwaukee-based company because Honda, Suzuki, and Kawasaki aren’t afraid to experiment or to rewrite the rulebook. So what does Harley-Davidson do in this time of great uncertainty in order to turn things around? Instead of letting bikes do the talking, H-D has come up with a range of accessories designed to “make your bike an expression of your individual style.”
Starting with the Endgame Collection, black rubber inserts are of the essence along with matte graphite or black finishes. This range of accessories includes hand grips, rider and passenger footpegs, brake pedal pad, brake lever, shifter peg and lever, as well as a pair of rider footboards.
Next up, Harley-Davidson proposes the Streamliner Collection that takes its name from the curved forms and horizontal lines of Streamline Moderne architecture. This collection features pretty much the same parts as the former, but adds a passenger footboard and mount kit as well as a passenger footboard insert. Nameplates compatible with these parts include the Street Glide, Road Glide Custom, and Road King Custom.
Last, but certainly not least, the Performance Bagger collection “pushes aggressive style to the limit with leading-edge controls, custom wheels, and board-to-peg conversion kits.” The FL Softail or Touring, for example, can be had with the board-to-peg package that allows the installation of small footboards and footpegs. The Fugitive Wheel, on the other hand, features a double-spoke design with 14 spokes on each side for visual drama.
HDMC Engine Trim is also available for a variety of models, starting with the 2007 model year Touring and Trike with the narrow-profile outer primary cover. Combining black and bright garnish, this package is ultimately just for show instead of go.
