Harley-Davidson Cafe Racer by Blacktrack Is Epic

Harley-Davidson is known for making a variety of motorcycle tyles. The cruiser and chopper are among the most successful, and you'd never think that something as compact as a cafe racer would fit the brand. So this project is about expecting the unexpected.
Hardcore fans will remember that the motorcycle company did manufacture its own cafe racer back in the 1970s. It was called the XLCR 1000, powered by an air-cooled four-stroke V-Twin. It looked a little bit like a Japanese bike too, but wasn't that successful and got discontinued in 1980.
You know how trends are, they always come back, and designer Sacha Lakic “was spellbound every time I saw an XLCR on the streets of Paris," so he decided to bring it back.
Thankfully, his creation doesn't look like it's about to join a Bosokoku gang and instead resembles British bikes. The Blacktrack BT-03 appears to be a one-off that started out with a Softail Fat Bob 114 base bike.
The main part being kept is a 1,868cc V-Twin engine that produces a monstrous 155 of torque even when stock. This doesn't look stock. The aluminum chassis is bespoke and probably wouldn't look out of place on a Ducati.
Our favorite element is the exhaust, made up of dozens and dozens of skilfully-welded components. It somehow compromises between the intricate piping of a cafe racer and a Fat Bob's signature dual outlets.
The bike is about 100 lbs (45 kg) lighter than a Bob because the majority of its components are custom-made from aluminum or composites, including the subframe, upper and lower triple trees, front fairing and fender, fuel tank, and a short tail. And to make it feel really European, the Harley sports Ohlins suspension Beringer performance disk brakes and a set of forged Dymag alloys. The grey color and black accents kind of make this look like an Audi RS6.
