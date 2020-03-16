Harley-Davidson Electric Scooter Concept Is too Cute, Arrives in 2021

Check this weird-looking thing out. It's the Harley-Davidson Electric Scooter Concept, which doesn't look like any HD models you know. So why develop something that the traditional customer might not want?Well, it's not like Harley hasn't made a scooter before. And with the electric bike and scooter market said to be about 100-million strong, it's not that strange for one of the biggest brands in the 2-wheeled world to want a slice of the action.We think it makes perfect sense. Plenty of Harley hog riders are businesspeople during the week, sometimes needing to commute into congested cities. And while numbers for this morning's presentation are rolling around in your head, it's best not to deal with a shifter or clutch.The vehicle is currently in the concept/prototype stage. According to our intel, the on-sale date is somewhere towards the end of 2021, with the company also working on an electric off-road bike."We’re going big in EV with a family of products that will range in size, power, as well as price. When you look at EV, you know this is a whole new customer base that we are bringing in," commented COO Michelle Kumbier at the presentation of the plans.Several versions of the concept exist. One concept had a normal tubular frame painted orange, while another had a square chassis. However, both shared the halo-style headlight design.The rider has a simple plastic seat for comfort and skateboard-style runners for his feet. The battery pack and motor are encased in a detachable module, powering the rear wheels via a belt. Furthermore, the battery is equipped with a handle, which suggests that Harley-Davidson could rely on a battery exchange system to increase range.There are still no detailed technical data on the electric scooter, which will be specially designed for use in urban environments. But since it shouldn't require a license, a top speed of 25 km/h is to be expected.