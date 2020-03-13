Harley-Davidson Pan America Will Not Be The Harley You Know

Most of our coverage of Harley-Davidson this month has been centered around the HD bikes that were and are. But there is quite a number of new bikes brewing in Milwaukee, and some of them will take the company into territories it is not familiar with.
In September 2019, Harley announced an expansion plan of gargantuan proportions. Targeting a total rider pool of 4 million people in the U.S. alone by 2027 (that’s up 1 million from current numbers), Harley is forced to come up with new ideas to diversify its range.
Having developed a new middleweight platform and a new Revolution Max family of engines, the bike builder says it’s going to launch two new models this year – the Bronx and the Pan America - and a third one in 2021, an unnamed custom model.
We already spilled everything we know about the Bronx, and now it’s time for a closer look at the Pan America.
Now, adventure bikes are not usually up Harley’s alley, but the quest for a bigger piece of the pie calls for an expansion into this segment as well. The Pan America, described as a two-wheel multi-tool built, that should make touring detouring, to paraphrase the tagline on the official website, is a means to that end.
Built on the same platform as the Bronx, it will use the larger variant of the Revolution Max engine, namely the 1,250 cc one (the Bronx uses the 975 cc version). It should be capable of developing 145 hp and 90 lb-ft of torque.
Just like the Bronx, this bike will use a braking system currently being developed specifically for Revolution Max-engined bikes by Brembo, and tires sourced from Michelin.
That’s all she wrote for the time being about this Harley-Davidson Pan America bike, but we expect to see more details coming in the coming months, so stay tuned.
