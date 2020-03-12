Jay Leno's 9/11 Harley-Davidson Signed by Celebrities Is the Bomb 20 Years Later

Back in 2001, at a time when America was struggling to regain its footing following the devastating September 11 attacks, celebrities were among those who jumped on board the compassion train and did their best and lend a helping hand.
From his position of respected car and bike collector, Jay Leno decided the best way he can help at that time was to sell one of his most prized possessions. He chose a Harley-Davidson Dyna Super Glide, had it signed by a bunch of mostly Hollywood A-listers, and even advertised it on his Tonight Show.
He then placed the bike for sale on eBay in October 2001, and just a few days later sold it for $360,200. All the money was donated to the Twin Towers Fund. It became without a doubt the most expensive newer-generation Harley motorcycle sold.
From that moment, the bike was pretty much not heard from until this week, when it popped up on the lot of bikes scheduled to sell during the Mecum Indiana State Fairgrounds auction in Indianapolis in May.
The bike is in pretty much the same condition as it was nearly two decades ago, and obviously the one selling it hopes to fetch an impressive sum for it. The fact that the Harley still has the signatures of the celebrities who endorsed Leno’s idea back then is sure to help.
There are a great deal of signatures on the bike, as reported by Mecum, including: Jay Leno himself, Tom Cruise, Sylvester Stallone, Samuel L. Jackson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Matt LeBlanc, Nicole Kidman, John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, Cuba Gooding Jr., Salma Hayek, Pamela Anderson, Earvin “Magic Johnson, Mira Sorvino, Michael Richards, Terry Bradshaw, David Spade, Martina McBride, Ed Harris, Leelee Sobieski and Rodney Dangerfield.
Other than the names featured on it, the bike is otherwise stock, and the 1,449 cc V-Twin engine has only 248 miles on it.
