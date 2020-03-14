Ravik S Is the Electric Surfboard That Lets You Ride Without Waves

5 New from Harley-Davidson in 2020: the Bronx

4 Jay Leno's 9/11 Harley-Davidson Signed by Celebrities Is the Bomb 20 Years Later

2 The Harley-Davidson LiveWire Is About to Get Cheaper, Just Hang On

1 Harley-Davidson Pan America Will Not Be The Harley You Know

Women Ride Harley-Davidsons for New World Record – And a Good Cause

One aspect of the life of a rider that’s often overlooked by outsiders is the feeling of belonging, which, with the right input, can turn into something truly amazing. 9 photos



If this also helps to set a new world record, all the better.



On Saturday, August 1, 2020, Harley-Davidson of Carroll is inviting all female riders to come together for what will hopefully turn out to be a record-setting group ride. The goal is, first and foremost, to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer research, by having participants donate to it. The registration fee represents that donation.



Awareness would come by means of setting the world record for the largest all-female group ride. As of the time of writing, there’s no mention on whether men will be allowed to participate in any shape or form, though it should be noted that previous similar events have allowed male riders, either on their own bikes or riding pillion. They just weren’t included in the final tally.



The current record holder for world’s largest female group ride was set in June 2017 in Shropshire, England, when 1,132 female riders came together to raise awareness on this often-neglected niche of the biking community, which remains, to this day, a male-centered one. Before that, Debb Dagger from New South Wales, Australia, led a group ride of 1,002 women in April 2016.



A similar effort was recorded in 2017 in Banderas, Texas, but never ratified.



The ride organized by Harley-Davidson of Carroll will begin at 9.30 in the morning in the dealership parking lot and conclude at 4 o’clock in the afternoon. Details on the itinerary are yet to be announced. Harley-Davidson of Carroll , Iowa, is hoping to be able to to just that with one of their upcoming events. Being part of the biking community means sharing the love of bikes with other, like-minded people and, in this particular case, coming together for a good cause.If this also helps to set a new world record, all the better.On Saturday, August 1, 2020, Harley-Davidson of Carroll is inviting all female riders to come together for what will hopefully turn out to be a record-setting group ride. The goal is, first and foremost, to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer research, by having participants donate to it. The registration fee represents that donation.Awareness would come by means of setting the world record for the largest all-female group ride. As of the time of writing, there’s no mention on whether men will be allowed to participate in any shape or form, though it should be noted that previous similar events have allowed male riders, either on their own bikes or riding pillion. They just weren’t included in the final tally.The current record holder for world’s largest female group ride was set in June 2017 in Shropshire, England, when 1,132 female riders came together to raise awareness on this often-neglected niche of the biking community, which remains, to this day, a male-centered one. Before that, Debb Dagger from New South Wales, Australia, led a group ride of 1,002 women in April 2016.A similar effort was recorded in 2017 in Banderas, Texas, but never ratified.The ride organized by Harley-Davidson of Carroll will begin at 9.30 in the morning in the dealership parking lot and conclude at 4 o’clock in the afternoon. Details on the itinerary are yet to be announced.