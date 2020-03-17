The Harley-Davidson Museum Closes Its Doors Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The Harley-Davidson That Tried and Failed to Become World’s Most Expensive Bike

Authorities are still struggling to contain the new Coronavirus pandemic, while many businesses and companies opting to close their doors for the sake of their employees and clients.



As of March 16 through to April 6, the Museum will remain closed to the public, a statement on the official website reads. The period could be extended at a later time, depending on future developments. So, at least until April 6, the campus, the actual museum, the Motor Bar and Restaurant, and the gift shop will be closed to the public.



“We recognize that the situation is dynamic,” the Museum says on its



The same statement stresses that no cases of COVID-19, the new Coronavirus, infections have been reported as of yet among visitors or regular museum staff. So the decision to temporarily halt activities is only a precaution.



Those planning a trip to Milwaukee will have to make do, for the time being, with whatever the Museum is offering online.



