Custom Harley-Davidson Night Rod by DD Designs Is Wide and Fully Murdered Out

If you ask Google for some photos of a cool Harley-Davidson, chances are you'll be directed to a few Pinterest pins of this bike. It's the "Brutus" or "Radical" version of the Night Rod by Devin Diego or DD Designs. 15 photos



We've sampled a few slight variations on the design here. However, DD Designs seems to have a few trademark changes and components it uses. For example, many customers ask for the 360mm rear tire (stock was 180mm).



The front is often also modified around 200m tires (compared to 120mm stock) and triple-trees. The company can also install dual projector headlights that have a unique alien design. Other expensive goodies include the progressive suspension lowering springs for the fork and remote-control air suspension at the back.



Speaking of the Plymouth Prowler, these custom extra-wide bike fenders remind us of that weird retro-modern convertible. The fully-murdered out design also requires satin paint for the tank, tail, and engine.



Of course, some people have got without a fender, but the most popular bike on their YouTube channel is comfort-focused and even comes with a side-mounted speedometer. Maybe we're getting old, but the idea of a speeding-proof V-Rod sounds fantastic right now.



The unique Harley motorcycle sports their powerful SOHC Revolution 60-degree V-twin with 122 horsepower and 87 lb-ft to its name. Even with those extra-fat fires, that should get you to the speed limit pretty fast.



We've found one in white too, but the whole point of the Night Rod is to have black everything. Maybe you can do a his-and-her thing.



