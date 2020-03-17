Adults-Only Scarlet Lady Won’t Set Sail This April, Virgin Voyages Announces

The Harley-Davidson Cosmic Starship Is Now World’s Most Expensive Bike

Cruise lines have been hit incredibly hard by the COVID-19 outbreak, with many cruise ships stranded at sea as authorities struggled to contain the virus and at least a couple of them experiencing on-board breakouts.



That includes Richard Branson’s much-mediated, adults-only cruise ship Scarlet Lady, which was supposed to be making its maiden voyage this April, and was then scheduled for showcase and an inaugural sailing season. In a statement to “sailors” (i.e. customers) posted to the



The inaugural sailing season and the showcase have been pushed back to July 15 (but could be subject to change), while the maiden voyage will now be taking place on August 7. Sailors are offered the possibility of a refund if they want one, but the statement also includes an offer the two hope will be hard to refuse: extra $500 onboard credit on a future trip if they choose to hold on to their tickets.



“Despite what we are facing, travel will always be a way for us to connect with one another and open ourselves up to new ideas and ways of thinking,” the joint statement states. “So while this isn’t the time for us to meet on the spectacular Scarlet Lady, it will be soon. We can’t wait to see you on board.”



Previously, Branson had promised a cruising experience “like no other” with



Just recently, the CDC and the U.S. Department of State went on the record to discourage Americans from taking cruises, and long-distance traveling in general. With that in mind, it was only to be expected to witness postponements and cancellations of previously announced cruises. Built by Fincantieri, the 17-decker can carry over 2,770 passengers and 1,160 crew in a 1,430 cabins, ranging from regular to luxury and downright outrageous.