5 The Ultimate Luxury: A Phone App to Order Champagne on Board a Cruise Ship

4 World’s First Hybrid Electric Ship Sails to Antarctica for 2021 Solar Eclipse

3 For the 2021 Solar Eclipse, Book a Cruise to Antarctica With Quark Expeditions

2 Gwyneth Paltrow Takes Her goop at Sea With Celebrity Cruises

1 Up to 7,000 People Held on Cruise Liner Over Suspected Case of Coronavirus

More on this:

Virgin Launches First Adults-Only Cruise Ship Scarlet Lady

All adults aboard! Richard Branson himself was on hand to launch Virgin’s first-ever adults-only cruise ship, Scarlet Lady. It’s possibly also the industry’s first to outright ban children. 5 photos



Now, don’t go thinking dirty thoughts. While expressly banning kids on board and aiming to offer a customized – and customizable – experience for grownups, Scarlet Lady is still G-rated. On Friday, February 21, at the official launch of Scarlet Lady, Branson explained exactly how that would be possible.



The ship docked at the Port of Dover in England for the launch, making for the perfect opportunity for Branson to take media representatives on a tour of it,



Scarlet Lady aims to draw in younger travelers and promises a cruising experience “like no other,” to put it in Branson’s exact words. The 17-decker built by Fincantieri can carry over 2,770 passengers (and more than 1,160 crew) in a total of 1,430 cabins.



These include 78 luxury RockStar Suites, of which 15 are Mega RockStar Suites. The Mega RockStar Suites are divided into Massive, Fab, Posh and Gorgeous Suites, with passengers getting to pick and choose the one that best suits their traveling style and budget. Cheapest prices start at $1,600 for three-day tours and average $19,000 per cabin for longer cruises.



There’s also a Massive Suite, which features an actual music room, a private area at the front of the ship and private terrace with standing hot tub, and a shower with sea views. All suites occupants are allowed to party with Branson on his private rooftop lounge, so include that too on the list of perks.



For fun, travelers will get everything from a drinking spot, restaurants to a tattoo and piercing salon. To Further appeal the young traveler, Branson has included what he calls the world’s most Instragrammable spot, a dark multi-mirror hall with white lights.



“The Scarlet Lady is truly special and we've worked with some of the world's most sought-after designers, artists and architects to craft an extraordinary experience,” Branson told the media. “I have dreamed of starting my own cruise line since I was in my 20s and I'm thrilled that moment has arrived.”



Scarlet Lady made waves since it was first announced a couple of years ago because Branson, ever the media-friendly entrepreneur, spoke about how he planned to deliver a premium cruising experience without the hassle that the presence of a child entails. Scarlet Lady, he promised, would be only for passengers 18 or older.Now, don’t go thinking dirty thoughts. While expressly banning kids on board and aiming to offer a customized – and customizable – experience for grownups, Scarlet Lady is still G-rated. On Friday, February 21, at the official launch of Scarlet Lady, Branson explained exactly how that would be possible.The ship docked at the Port of Dover in England for the launch, making for the perfect opportunity for Branson to take media representatives on a tour of it, CNN reports. You can see a video of the presentation at the bottom of the page. It will only go on operation in April, offering mostly trips around the Caribbean from a base in Miami.Scarlet Lady aims to draw in younger travelers and promises a cruising experience “like no other,” to put it in Branson’s exact words. The 17-decker built by Fincantieri can carry over 2,770 passengers (and more than 1,160 crew) in a total of 1,430 cabins.These include 78 luxury RockStar Suites, of which 15 are Mega RockStar Suites. The Mega RockStar Suites are divided into Massive, Fab, Posh and Gorgeous Suites, with passengers getting to pick and choose the one that best suits their traveling style and budget. Cheapest prices start at $1,600 for three-day tours and average $19,000 per cabin for longer cruises.There’s also a Massive Suite, which features an actual music room, a private area at the front of the ship and private terrace with standing hot tub, and a shower with sea views. All suites occupants are allowed to party with Branson on his private rooftop lounge, so include that too on the list of perks.For fun, travelers will get everything from a drinking spot, restaurants to a tattoo and piercing salon. To Further appeal the young traveler, Branson has included what he calls the world’s most Instragrammable spot, a dark multi-mirror hall with white lights.“The Scarlet Lady is truly special and we've worked with some of the world's most sought-after designers, artists and architects to craft an extraordinary experience,” Branson told the media. “I have dreamed of starting my own cruise line since I was in my 20s and I'm thrilled that moment has arrived.”