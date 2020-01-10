Gwyneth Paltrow Takes Her goop at Sea With Celebrity Cruises

Semi-retired actress turned wellness guru Gwyneth Paltrow is taking her goop at sea. goop is the lifestyle brand she founded in 2008 and which has repeatedly come under heavy criticism for peddling snake oil and pseudo-science in an apparently exclusive, made-for-the-rich-only package.
Controversy aside, goop is not without followers. To the (mostly female, mostly white) one-percenters, it is a source of fun and informational content, a place to shop, a guiding light in the world of wellness and fitness. That said, goop is taking to the seas.
goop has partnered with Celebrity Cruises for a day-only event on one of their Celebrity Apex vessels that will be cruising the Mediterranean this summer. If you’re into cruises and wellness, this might just be the thing for you, if you can spare the cash.
The cruise in question departs from Barcelona, Spain on August 26 and will sail past France, in the Mediterranean and the Italian Riviera, before heading back on September 6. Four days into the cruise, on August 30, guests will be able to get their goop fill with the limited event that will include anything from healthy dining to meditation, workshops and even a talk with the mistress goop herself, Gwyneth.
“I’m very excited for the idea of doing it in Europe and reaching people who have that kind of adventurous spirit,” she says. “It was funny because we had talked about as we were thinking about different formats for ‘In Goop Health,’ we thought ‘wouldn’t it be fun to do it on a boat one day?’ and this randomly came up the following week so I took it as a good sign.”
“With goop at Sea, we’ll be invoking that adventurous spirit with a series of transformative experiences led by a few of our most-trusted wellness practitioners and healers,” she adds.
Being this adventurous will cost you, though. Tickets are available only for guests who book Suite Class accommodation, for which prices start at a little over $5,400 and will set you back an additional $750. That’s a lot of money to pay for an entire day of goopiness, even with the promise of “trailblazing healers, transformative workshops for mind, body and soul, intimate conversations […] and goopy perks.”
