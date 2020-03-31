Girlfriend Tests C8 Corvette Top Speed, Goes Flat Out on Dirt

The C8 Corvette is getting a lot of attention these days: while GM engineers are hard at work developing the Z06, tuners are trying to twin-turbo the thing, while vloggers who already own one are squeezing every piece of entertainment out of the mid-engined machine. And the adventure that brought us here is an example of the last.
As those of you who spend enough time checking out hooning tales might already know, YouTuber The Stradman is one of those gearheads who put the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette to work this spring. And since James, to use his real name, spends quite a lot of his time in Utah, it wasn't difficult to find a place where he could go for a maximum velocity test.
Before we move further with the story, here comes the disclaimer: please don't attempt such shenanigans at home and head for the drag strip if you're willing to introduce the gas pedal to the floor, okay?
Now, since this stunt involved driving on unpaved surfaces, it was unclear how the results would compare to the official C8 Stingray figure of 184 mph.
James had pulled a similar stunt in his 2020 Toyota Supra (you know, the one he fitted with a widebody) and so he proceeded to hoon the 'Vette. However, since his SO Tessa had come along for the ride, she left the camera behind and jumped behind the wheel.
So, if you're willing to see how she womanhandled the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette, you can skip to the 10:00 point of the clip below (however, the Mad Max-style adventure kicks off around the 6:00 point of the vid, with the aficionado going for a "test" tun).
PS: As a random fact coming from this clip, it seems that the C8 Corvette Stingray will do 31 mph in reverse (please see the disclaimer above one more time).
Before we move further with the story, here comes the disclaimer: please don't attempt such shenanigans at home and head for the drag strip if you're willing to introduce the gas pedal to the floor, okay?
Now, since this stunt involved driving on unpaved surfaces, it was unclear how the results would compare to the official C8 Stingray figure of 184 mph.
James had pulled a similar stunt in his 2020 Toyota Supra (you know, the one he fitted with a widebody) and so he proceeded to hoon the 'Vette. However, since his SO Tessa had come along for the ride, she left the camera behind and jumped behind the wheel.
So, if you're willing to see how she womanhandled the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette, you can skip to the 10:00 point of the clip below (however, the Mad Max-style adventure kicks off around the 6:00 point of the vid, with the aficionado going for a "test" tun).
PS: As a random fact coming from this clip, it seems that the C8 Corvette Stingray will do 31 mph in reverse (please see the disclaimer above one more time).