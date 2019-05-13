autoevolution

LaFerrari Gets Abused Like a Rally Car, Does Donuts On Grass

Let's say you have to put together a promotional video for the Heveningham Concours, an event that displays fine piece of motoring on the terrace of a generous British mansion - what do you do? Well, you could ask a professional detailer to take care of your LaFerrari after the unorthodox hooning session being prepared for the said promo video.
No, this isn't some odd tale coming as a side effect of the British weather. Instead, I'm introducing you to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which involves a LaFerrari getting abused on and off the tarmac.

As such, you'll get to see the 963 horsepower Maranello halo car sliding about on grass, as well as drifting on the road.

To me, this feels like folling around in a racing game when you're just not up to the cronograph or battle tasks throw at you. And while some proper warm water/wax care will remind the traces of such a shenanigan, there's not that much sense in pulling it off.

For one thing, the slow-mo-like movements the hypercar performs on the grass just seem like a waste of its hybrid power.

I can't say the same about the slip angle adventure that takes place on tarmac, though. In fact, this part reminds me of Tax The Ritch, an YouTube adventure that use to showcase rare automobiles being treated as rally cars - the channel seems to have been put on indefinite hold, though.

So perhaps a video including scenes shot at the said mansion, as well as some proper LaFerrari drifting would've been a better idea.

P.S.: The LaF was accompanied by its great-grandfather, but the driver of the F40 stuck to a scenario that doesn't necessarily require a trip to the said detailing specialist. Nevertheless, the twin-turbo heart of the 80s icon does put on quite a show.

