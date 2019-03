And with the starting price of the Green Hell special sitting at a whopping $445,000 back in 2012, you would imagine that all examples of the machine are neatly stored inside garages, waiting for their value to climb ever higher.Well, you might be right about many units of the LFA Nurburgring , but the one that brought us here today is the opposite of a garage queen. Heck, we've brought along a piece of footage that shows the V10 wonder doing donuts in the snow.And we're not talking about a scripted, one-rotation adventure. Instead, the driver slides the hell out of this Lex, as you'll be able to notice in the clip at the bottom of the page.Keep in mind that the 571 hp mill providing the motivation is a naturally aspirated unit that can rev all the way to 9,500 rpm - the aural side of the stunt is just as impressive as the visual one, which is why we're inviting you to turn up the volume before reaching for that "play" button.This is a good occasion to remind you of the Japanese supercar's track brilliance. You see, with the help of the Nurburgring Package, the LFA could blitz the infamous German circuit in 7:14.64.Sure, you can beat this time with a Porsche 911 GT3 these days (also N/A, 500 hp and not even an RS car), but keep in mind the LFA achieved the said feat back in 2011 - the tech advances in general and the ones involving tires in particular have ensured tremendous progress meanwhile.P.S.: We too are worried about the rocks that might be found under that snow.