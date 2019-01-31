autoevolution

McLaren 720S Gets Passenger Riding In the Nose, Becomes a Three-Seater

31 Jan 2019
Ever since McLaren returned to building road cars back in 2011, the world has been expecting a proper successor for the iconic F1. You know, something that would be able to accommodate three humans. Woking delivered just that last year, in the form of the Speedtail.
However, since the Speedtail isn't exactly easy to obtain (you might have the money and still not make it to the list), it seems certain aficionados have set out to create their own versions of the Hyper-GT.

Let's take the McLaren 720S that brought us here, for instance. This machine can actually cater to the transportation needs of three humans, even though it doesn't qualify for the three-seater label.

That's because we're simply dealing with a normal 720S that has seen its frunk lid removing, with somebody deciding to ride shotgun in the luggage compartment of the supercar.

The nose-hauling Macca was driven on the streets of Los Angeles, as you'll get to see in the pice of footage below - this is actually a slightly tuned example of the car, which had been modded by RDBLA and the one riding up front is a crew member.

It seems that the driver took things a bit further than the special passenger wanted, but this is what makes up the icing on the cake in the end - please don't try this at home, okay?

Interestingly, this is the second Speedtail impersonation performed by a 720S we get to feature. And the first also came from an example that had been touched by the said aftermarket label.

Nevertheless, we're dealing with a more serious approach in the case of the previous example. That's because the British supercar has been gifted with a set of custom wheels that include covered front units. And yes, the new rolling goodies of the supercar slightly resemble those on the McLaren Speedtail.


 

Sorry Moses but the opportunity was too good.... New YouTube episode out now, enjoy. #RDBLA

A post shared by Vik@RDBLA.com (@rdbvik) on Jan 21, 2019 at 9:33am PST

McLaren 720S McLaren hooning lol
