The tuning scene won’t have too many opportunities to work its magic on the Speedtail, but the 600LT is another thing. Hennessey Performance Engineering already has a page for the HPE800 upgrade, which stands for 800 horsepower (or 811 PS if you prefer the metric system).That would be more suck-squeeze-bang-blow from the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 than the Senna churns out from four liters of displacement. From the get-go, the 600LT develops 600 PS (592 horsepower) and 620 Nm (457 pound-feet) of torque, channeled to the rear wheels by a seven-speed DCT.“The team at Hennessey Performance will increase its power even more – stay tuned,” is everything we’re offered thus far, along with pictures of a black-painted model at the Lonestar Motorsports Park drag strip.Over on Instagram, the Texas-based tuner recommends to “turn off the traction, buckle up, and don’t look back.” In a car like the 600LT, you don’t have to tell anyone twice, let alone the 600LT with the HPE800 upgrade.McLaren hasn’t capped production of the 600LT, but did mention the model will be built for one year. The same applies to the 600LT Spider. By comparison, the 675LT ended production after 500 units of the fixed-head coupe and 500 electrically-folding hardtops were completed.The 600LT kicks off at $240,000 before options while the 600LT Spider commands a $16,500 premium. Big bucks for cars based on the 570S, but then again, the Longtail experience is worth every cent.Care to guess how much McLaren wants for a Speedtail? Make that $2.25 million, a lot more than the $815,000 the F1 used to cost back in 1992. In today’s money, the F1 would be $1.6 million (adjusted for inflation).