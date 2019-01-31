McLaren 720S Shows Speedtail Look with Covered Front Wheels

autoevolution

By now, aftermarket developers have had the time to developer a fair amount of goodies for the McLaren 720S. And while we usually focus on the tech side of such affairs, this time around it's a visual stunt that brought us here.
The example of the Woking supercar you can see here has been gifted with a set of custom wheels, but these seem to do more for the image of the machine than your usual custom shoes.

Zoom in on the front section of the Macca and you'll notice covered wheels, which make this 720S look like a mini Speedtail (we've added an image gallery of the said McLaren hypercar above, so you can see the resemblance).

The wheels appear to have been supplied by Rotiform (we're not familiar to the specialist's lineup, but we noticed the tag of the Instagram post below, which showcases the car). As for the shoeing job, this took place in Los Angeles, beind handled by RDBLA.

Returning to the McLaren 720S tech developments we mentioned in the intro, we'll remind you that tuners are engaged in the race for the 8s run quarter-mile run these days.

And there are two main categories when it comes to such massaged examples of the missile. The first involves the machine that still pack the factory turbos, while the second includes custom turbos.

So far the differentiation between them isn't clear in terms of the 1/4-mile times, but that's just because we're still waiting for more turbo kits to hit the market.

Meanwhile, here's a McLaren 720S packing stock turbos, a full exhaust and a tune that covered the 1,320 feet task in 9.2 seconds. For the record (no pun intended), the factory stock incarnation of the velocity monster can play the said sprinting game in as little as 9.7 seconds.

 

