McLaren Shows Chameleon-Like, Mind-Controlled Formula 1 Concept Car

25 Jan 2019, 14:08 UTC
What if in the not so distant Formula 1 rules were to allow the use of active aerodynamics beyond the drag reduction system in use today? What if F1 cars could change color to reflect the mood of the driver? What if this was the year 2050?
McLaren’s Applied Technologies spinoff has the answer to all those questions: the MCLExtreme (MCLE), a Formula 1 car designed for the future and based the technologieson humanity believes will be available three decades from now.

Taking inspiration from the hopes of current Formula 1 teams (green light for the use of active aerodynamics), the advancements in technology (electric cars and AI) and Formula E’s way of engaging fans (Fan Boost), McLaren designed a race car like no other.

The body of the MCLE is made of a translucent material that changes color depending on how the driver is feeling. For instance, if the one behind the wheel gets frustrated or angry, the car will glow red.

This is possible thanks to a "symbiotic" integration between the driver’s brain and the car’s AI. This integration also makes it possible for the car to know in advance what the driver is planning to do and get the car ready for the task at hand.

For instance, when the driver begins contemplating overtaking an adversary, the car automatically uses its active aerodynamics to prime the car for a run to a top speed of 500 kph (310 mph).

Attaining that speed is possible thanks to the fact that the F1 car can transform into something similar to a bullet. It does so by retracting its side pods, which it expands again when entering braking zones and corners.

The ability of the car's body to change color is a two-way street, sort of speak. At the same time fans in the stands get an idea of how the driver is feeling, the state of mind of the audience can be felt inside the car, as the interior too changes color depending on the mood of the crowd.

As for what would power the MCLE, an electric powertrain has been envisioned, one that uses a high-density battery with inductive charging capability and a small electric motor. The battery can be juiced up to 50 percent capacity in just 10 to 30 seconds.

There are of course no plans to actually built the car at the moment, but it could be considered a sign of things to come decades from now.

Full details about the MCLE can be found in the video attached below.

