Watch the McLaren 600LT Spider Take the Roof Down and Spit Fire

17 Jan 2019, 12:51 UTC ·
On Wednesday, McLaren unveiled the roadster version of the 600LT, honoring the car with the distinction of being the fifth model in the Longtail series born way back in 1997.
And now we get the chance of seeing the car in action in a short clip released by the Brits, complete with all the visual wonders of operating a McLaren roadster: the way in which the roof comes down or how flames shoot through the car’s exhaust when the conditions are just right. But most of all, we get to hear the car roar as it's pushed to the limits.

The thing that makes the car unique, the retractable hardtop, can be operated at speeds of up to 40 kph (25mph) and is one of the coolest looking systems out there.

Equally exciting to watch is the twin top exhaust of the car in action, mounted in the same place as in the coupe despite the need to make room for the roof.

Mike Flewitt, the company’s CEO, is so pleased with the combination between an open top and the twin exhaust that he enthusiastically said they whent the car was unveiled they “sound and look even better with the roof or rear window of the Spider lowered!”

The video attached below is the closest we’re going to get to actually seeing the 600LT Spider on the streets for a good chunk of this year as the company will begin making it, for £201,500 with taxes each, starting later in 2019.

Until then we’re left savoring the looks and specs of the model: a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that unpacks 600 PS and 620 Nm of torque when needed and a weight of just 1,297 kg dry (2,859 lbs), only 50 kg (110 lbs) over the coupe variant. That means a power-to-weight ratio of 463 PS/ton and an acceleration time of just 2.9 seconds.

